William Blair Has Negative Estimate for BMY FY2027 Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.54. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

