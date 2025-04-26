WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.78. WeRide shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 3,961,892 shares trading hands.

WeRide Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Get WeRide alerts:

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WeRide

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WeRide stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WeRide Inc. ( NASDAQ:WRD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 897,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of WeRide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.