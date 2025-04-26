WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.78. WeRide shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 3,961,892 shares trading hands.
WeRide Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85.
WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WeRide
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
