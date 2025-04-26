Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Waterstone Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $38,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,922.76. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick S. Lawton sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $526,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,307.93. This trade represents a 43.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,669 shares of company stock valued at $929,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16,614.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

