Walrus Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $687.64 Million (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Walrus token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walrus has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walrus has a total market cap of $687.64 million and approximately $70.10 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94,326.00 or 0.99980529 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,290.00 or 0.99942370 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Profile

Walrus was first traded on March 26th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,282,708,333 tokens. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,282,708,333 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.55118074 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $93,328,120.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

