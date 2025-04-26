Vulcan Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 450.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 674,072 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 1.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Crown worth $68,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,779,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,923,000 after acquiring an additional 102,789 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 10,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,967,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 283,014 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.42.

Crown Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CCK opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.