Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 205,920 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,920 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $33,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

GEV stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion and a PE ratio of 67.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.42 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.46. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

