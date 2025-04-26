Voya Investment Management LLC Has $31.68 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fortive worth $31,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

