Voya Investment Management LLC Has $29.60 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1,368.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,689 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Casella Waste Systems worth $29,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $115.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

View Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.