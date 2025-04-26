Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 893.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

