Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its stake in Vistra by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

