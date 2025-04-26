Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Tractor Supply by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. This trade represents a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.