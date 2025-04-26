Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gartner by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Gartner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $416.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.85 and its 200 day moving average is $489.25. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

