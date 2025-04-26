Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 252 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $514.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.92 and its 200 day moving average is $532.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.39 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,454 shares of company stock worth $18,564,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

