Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 9,102 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Datadog accounts for 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Datadog by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.52 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.06, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,756 shares of company stock valued at $58,732,500. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

