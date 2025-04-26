Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $109.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.