Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 21,100 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OCSL opened at $14.68 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.81%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

