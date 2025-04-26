VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised VinFast Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of VFS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in VinFast Auto by 30.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

