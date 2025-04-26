VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital raised VinFast Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
VinFast Auto Trading Down 2.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in VinFast Auto by 30.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
Featured Articles
