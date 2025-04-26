Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after buying an additional 463,098 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 448,251 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $16,224,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 363,862 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $32.23 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -214.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

