Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $78.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

