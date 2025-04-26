Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Increased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

