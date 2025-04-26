United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $786.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $732.00 to $786.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $634.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $615.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $727.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.