Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $213.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

