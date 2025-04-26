Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.67.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $523.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.35 and its 200-day moving average is $593.91. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $452.57 and a 52-week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

