Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $680,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.43. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $238.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

