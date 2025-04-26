Two Sigma Securities LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 576.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

