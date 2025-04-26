Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.45 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

