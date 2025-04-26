Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7,302.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $82.70 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

