Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $4,112,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $4,112,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $11,379,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $23.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.