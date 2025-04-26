Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 2,851 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1,272.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $228.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average is $209.96.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

