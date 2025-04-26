Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,159,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 197,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 113,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.18. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

