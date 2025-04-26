Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $960,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.71.

NYSE:RL opened at $220.01 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average is $228.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

