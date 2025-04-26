Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,681 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 257.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in MGE Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

MGEE opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. Analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

