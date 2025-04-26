Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 25,784 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 270.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

