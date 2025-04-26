Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GFS stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Needham & Company LLC raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

