Top Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 23rd

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, live event organizers, and music licensing firms. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to trends and revenue flows related to music production, distribution, and consumption, but also comes with risks tied to shifts in consumer behavior and technological changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $9.23 on Wednesday, reaching $182.41. 42,645,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,835,685. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.51. 32,877,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,713,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $164.92 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.69.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,745,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,605. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. The company has a market cap of $285.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

