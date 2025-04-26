Top Mining Stocks To Watch Now – April 23rd

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the extraction and processing of natural resources such as metals, minerals, and other commodities. These stocks tend to be volatile due to fluctuations in commodity prices, global demand, and regulatory changes, making them both potentially lucrative and risky investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $47.84 on Wednesday, hitting $814.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,427. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $843.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $968.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.91 and a 200 day moving average of $479.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $396.35 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,535,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,700,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

