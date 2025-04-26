Top Defense Stocks To Research – April 23rd

Boeing, RTX, and General Electric are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce or supply goods and services for national defense and military applications. These companies often benefit from government spending on defense, including contracts for advanced weaponry, technology, and related services, making their performance sensitive to geopolitical and budgetary changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.69. 10,012,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,231. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,118. The company has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, reaching $194.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,656. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.48. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

