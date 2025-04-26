Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 25th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and AGM Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,697,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,733,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

NASDAQ AGMH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 307,186,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,270,081. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

