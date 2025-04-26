Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 23rd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, TeraWulf, Iris Energy, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are significantly involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem, such as cryptocurrency mining, trading, or investment platforms. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s market dynamics and potential growth without having to directly purchase or store the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,298,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 28,360,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,141,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 6.10. MARA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,075,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,285,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 4.60.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,736,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,660,768. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 27,675,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,612,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.30.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,698,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,144,721. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 7,683,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,675,335. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

