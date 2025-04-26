Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

PFXF opened at $16.49 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

