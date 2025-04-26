Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBX stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $390.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.40. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,021.65. The trade was a 5.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 131.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

