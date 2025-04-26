The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Insider Cubit Investment Ltd. Sells 2,102 Shares

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) insider Cubit Investment Ltd. sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$13,053.42.

Cubit Investment Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Cubit Investment Ltd. sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total value of C$1,374.48.

On Monday, March 24th, Cubit Investment Ltd. sold 300 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$1,933.93.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Cubit Investment Ltd. sold 1,333 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total transaction of C$8,577.86.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$435.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

