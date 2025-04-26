The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.52% of Middleby worth $256,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Middleby by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $130.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $182.73.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. Middleby’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

