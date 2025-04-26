The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $77.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.54.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

