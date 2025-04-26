The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $335.60 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.56.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

