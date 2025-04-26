The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 153.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.0% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.96 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,482 shares of company stock valued at $40,288,720 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

