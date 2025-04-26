The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Brink’s worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Brink’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 530,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.21 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

