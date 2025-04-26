Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,375,000 after buying an additional 385,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $161.64 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.02.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $602,621.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,139.67. This represents a 32.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

