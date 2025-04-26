TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Position Raised by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,089 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $18,606,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 1,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jones Trading began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.