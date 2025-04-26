Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIV. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.60 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $20.80 to $18.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 24,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,613,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,151,000 after acquiring an additional 420,973 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.